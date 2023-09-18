UPDATE, SEPTEMBER 18 - The unattended death that was reported on Friday, September 15 has been ruled a homicide. After an autopsy, it was determined that the yet unidentified man was killed by a stab wound to the torso.
RCPD stated that they interviewed several individuals close to the deceased man and determined that 50-year-old Philip Chips from Amsterdam, NY was responsible for stabbing the victim.
Chips was arrested Monday, September 18 and is being charged with Second Degree Murder.
RCPD noted that this homicide and the Homicide reported on Saturday very near the same location are unrelated.
RAPID CITY, S.D.- The Rapid City Police Department is investigating an unattended death near Rapid Creek.
Just after 9:00 a.m. on September 15th, police were called to the creek area near Omaha Street between 1st Street and East Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive man.
When they arrived, police located the individual and determined that he was deceased. The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death, and have scheduled an autopsy. NewsCenter1 will provide updates as they are released.