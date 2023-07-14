RAPID CITY, S.D.- The Rapid City Police Department has devoted time and resources this year reminding gun owners not to leave their firearms in unattended vehicles.
Comparing data from the start of the year through the middle of June in 2022 and 2023, there has been a 93% decrease in the number of guns stolen from vehicle via forced entry in 2023. Theft from vehicles and theft of vehicles continues to be a nationwide issue, and police say that both can helped by locking doors and taking keys inside.
However, police say that this 93% drop in firearm thefts from locked cars is a step in the right direction. "We invested some resources into public messaging, public education on the topic, and this is probably the most staggering decrease that we've seen," says Brendyn Medina, Community Relations Specialist with the Rapid City Police Department. "I think we've got to give some credit to that amount of public education that we've been investing in."
Medina also reminds people to know the information about their vehicles and belongings too, including a make and model, a VIN, and a license plate, and encourages doors to be locked and keys to be removed from vehicles when they're unattended.