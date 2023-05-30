RAPID CITY, S.D. - One man was hospitalized after a shooting involving a Rapid City Police officer during a foot pursuit late Tuesday morning.
According to RCPD, officers responded to a call about a domestic situation where two individuals were violating a no-contact order. Upon arrival, one suspect fled the scene and was pursued by officers. An RCPD officer rounded a corner and found the suspect holding a gun toward the residence. RCPD then said that the suspect aimed the gun at the officer. The officer ordered the suspect to drop the gun and when the order was not complied with, the officer shot. The suspect was transported to Monument Health, his condition is unknown at this time.
A second man from inside the residence was also injured. Officers say at this time it is unclear how.
Chief of Police, Don Hedrick stated that this was the third incident this year where an individual has pointed a weapon at an officer. He said that this is a trend that cannot be allowed to continue.
The investigation has been handed over the a third-party, the Division of Criminal Investigation. The DCI is under the authority of the State Attorney General. This is a developing story, NewsCenter1 will keep you up to date as more information becomes available.