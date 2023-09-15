RAPID CITY, S.D.- The Rapid City Police Department is investigating an unattended death near Rapid Creek.
Just after 9:00 a.m. on September 15th, police were called to the creek area near Omaha Street between 1st Street and East Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive man.
When they arrived, police located the individual and determined that he was deceased. The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death, and have scheduled an autopsy. NewsCenter1 will provide updates as they are released.