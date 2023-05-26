Rapid City Police Department has released the name of the suspect in the Star Village shooting that happened early May 26. Lyle Blue Legs III, also known and Yamni, is being sought by the police for his connection with the shooting that left one 6-year-old boy in the hospital. Anyone with information about his location should contact RCPD at (605) 394-4131. RCPD advised that Blue Legs should not be approached.
E. SIGNAL DRIVE SHOOTING UPDATE: We are currently searching for Lyle Blue Legs III in connection with the shooting that injured a 6-year-old male. Blue Legs also goes by the nickname "Yamni." The public is asked not to approach the suspect. pic.twitter.com/p95grbhb8p— RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) May 26, 2023