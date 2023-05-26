Star Village Shooting Suspect

Rapid City Police Department has released the name of the suspect in the Star Village shooting that happened early May 26. Lyle Blue Legs III, also known and Yamni, is being sought by the police for his connection with the shooting that left one 6-year-old boy in the hospital. Anyone with information about his location should contact RCPD at (605) 394-4131. RCPD advised that Blue Legs should not be approached. 

