RAPID CITY, S.D. – The start of the school year brings extra traffic and congestion as parents and buses transport kids to school and the Rapid City Police Department is reminding people to take extra care and not rush.
Jeff Doerksen is the school resource officer at West Middle School. He said, “Take that extra five–ten minutes – whatever it is, to give yourself time to get to where you need to go. Ultimately it’s not someone else's fault if you're running late. Give yourself time to get through those places safely.”
Doerksen says when drivers rush they are often not paying close attention to what is around them or make riskier decisions in traffic. He points to school buses as an area where morning commuters need to drive more carefully.
He said, “Pay attention to school buses loading and unloading. All school buses, anymore, have stop signs that pop out. If those stop signs are flashing red it’s just like approaching a stop sign at an intersection. You’ve gotta stop and wait for it to clear; wait for kids to unload.”
He says passing a school bus while it is loading or unloading passengers is dangerous and against the law – doing so could cause an accident.
Officer Doerksen also says kids who are walking to school need to be aware of their surroundings.
He added, “Have good conversations with your kiddos, who may be commuting on foot or on a bike to school, reminding them to – don’t assume that cars are going to see you, enter the road at a crosswalk or a marked intersection.”
He points to kids using cell phones while walking as a particular problem and encourages students to put their phones away and only cross the street at designated crosswalks.