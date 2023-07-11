RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Police Department is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run collision between a motorcycle and an SUV/Crossover. The incident occurred at the intersection of West Main Street and Jackson Boulevard, shortly after midnight on Saturday, June 24th.
Eyewitnesses report that the collision happened when the SUV/Crossover failed to yield to the motorcycle, resulting in a crash. The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The driver of the SUV/Crossover, described as a Caucasian female, remains unidentified. Detectives urge anyone with information to contact Detective Nathan Senesac at 605-394-4134. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.