RAPID CITY, S.D – Officials with the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s office gave a response to the NDN Collective's July 4 protest march downtown.
NDN billed the march as the “March Toward Justice" in protest of police violence and systemic racism and occurred along its planned route without incident.
RCPD public information officer, Brendyn Medina, credited the organizers and participants for keeping the march peaceful saying, “We were very impressed with the way the crowd handled themselves – with the way that they marshaled themselves – and overall it was a very textbook example of the way that a group can come together to peacefully assemble and get their message across.”
Medina says RCPD is always glad to provide support to people wishing to exercise their free speech. Law enforcement blocked off the roads to provide a safe route for the march.
Neither the police nor the sheriff's office addressed specific demands from the protest – saying many of the issues fell outside of their scope to resolve – but Helene Duhamel, public information officer for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office invited people to open a discussion with law enforcement.
She said, “We certainly want to be responsive to our community and any concerns. The way to do that is to sit down at the table and work out these issues together. That’s the best way to come to a conclusion and figure out if we have problems. Let's join forces and let's move forward in the same direction.”
Duhamel said open dialogue between community members and officials is the best way to work through problems and added that the sheriff’s office was pleased the protests remained peaceful.