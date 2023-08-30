RAPID CITY, S.D. - As days are getting drier, it's essential for homeowners to remain mindful of the increasing wildfire risks, even as fall approaches.
In Rapid City, the wildfire mitigation program is a component of the broader nationwide initiative known as "Firewise." This program aims to educate homeowners about the ongoing threat of wildfires and encourage proactive measures to mitigate these risks.
This includes keeping pine needles off your gutters and decks, fire-resistant landscaping, and avoiding over-growth.
This is a free program the RCFD offers. Firefighters will come out to your house and point out areas that may be hazardous.
"Yes. There are no obligations at all to this program when you give us a call. And also, we have a cost to share assistance grant funding available” said Lieutenant Eric O’Connor of the RCFD’s Wildfire Mitigation team, “We’ll give you a hand with a lot of these things, whether it be tree removal, thinning, and also a building construction replacement.”
Lt. O’Connor states this program hopes to reduce the number of damages a wildfire may cause to your property.
Interested homeowners are encouraged to reach out to Lt. O’Connor at either his email address: eric.oconnor@rcgov.org or by calling (605) 390-4114.