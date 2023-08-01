RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Fire Department took part in a more pleasant activity today – hosting its monthly reading program at the public library.
Firefighters and volunteer staff spend the first Tuesday of every month reading to kids and educating them about fire safety tips and tricks. The audience is primarily children three-to-five years of age, but everyone's welcome.
Aly Quin, events coordinator at the Rapid City Public Library said, “We do encourage anyone to come because these are essential tips and tricks and information that is really applicable to all ages and to all family members.”
This reading program has been going on for several years and exposes children to firefighting – and when and how to call 9-1-1. RCFD says this makes firefighters more approachable in an emergency when children might otherwise be too afraid to seek help.
Diane Minion is a retired teacher and a volunteer for the Rapid City Fire Department. She said, “These little tricks and real-life experiences with firefighters and their equipment, is something that’s very intriguing to children and hopefully it will keep them safe their whole life.”
The next reading session takes place on Sept. 5.