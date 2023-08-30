RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at the 800 block of N. Spruce Street Wednesday at approximately 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, responding crews observed visible smoke emanating from the vicinity of the mobile home park.
Upon reaching the scene, firefighters identified flames and smoke emerging from the front of the trailer home. Immediate action was taken as hose lines were extended, and the fire was promptly addressed. A designated rehab support area was established to facilitate firefighters' hydration needs and to offer medical assessment if required.
After successfully extinguishing the fire, crews commenced the overhaul process, which concluded after a span of several hours. The occupants of the trailer home managed to evacuate the premises accompanied by a portion of their dogs. However, four cats and two dogs could not be located.
In the course of operations, one firefighter was transported to a medical facility for further evaluation. The incident remains subject to investigation as authorities work to ascertain its cause and details.