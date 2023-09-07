RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Fire Department announces the launch of its new Cadet Program, specifically designed for young adults aged 15 and older.
This innovative initiative aims to provide teenagers with valuable experiences, mentorship, and exposure to the critical work performed by firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) on a daily basis.
Teens from all around the Black Hills area can join the Cadet Program. The only academic requirement for enrollment is a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 2.0 or higher.
Participants in the Cadet Program will have the chance to explore various roles within the firefighting and EMT professions. "Wildland, EMS, and fire. And those are the three big disciplines. And it just so happens that the Rapid City Fire Department dabbles in all of it quite a bit for some point" said Section Chief Hunter Harlan for the RCFD.
Black Hills Badges for Hope donated $4,500 to the new cadet program. Dustin Calhoun, Co-founder and President of Black Hills Badges for Hope, expressed his enthusiasm for the Cadet Program.
"It made total sense for us to jump on board and do these things for the community and the youth," Calhoun said, "but also to support the fire department that's here in the community doing all the things that they do."
A portion of the donation also came from the Wayne Mooney Memorial. Wayne joined the RCFD in 1972 and retired in 1999. He recently passed and his daughter, Kessa Tribby, said that this program is exactly what her father would support.
Kessa says, "When this opportunity came up through Dustin and Badges for Hope; an opportunity to support the fire department, support youth in our community, but also pass on the legacy of an incredible man, that was the right place for his memorial to go."
Applications for the Cadet Program are now available online found here.