RAPID CITY, SD — With less than four weeks until the start of the new academic year, Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) is trying to fill a large number of job opening. 168 positions are currently unfilled as the new school year approaches. The administration is classifying the current situation as an emergency and is seeking to address the issue before students return.
Of the open positions, around one-third are certified teaching roles, and nearly half of those are for elementary school teachers.
According to RCAS Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Coy Sasse, the current shortfall isn't significantly higher than in previous years, but the lack of improvement in hiring led to the district labeling it a crisis.
Sasse stated, "We're really trying to push that idea that we're trying to be innovative and not necessarily approach things in the same traditional ways that we always have been or that the education field period has."
RCAS is actively exploring new ways to attract personnel, considering both full and part-time employees for all positions, including teachers.
The district is also excited about two programs from the State Department of Education. One program offers an apprenticeship for para-professionals seeking teaching certificates, while the other allows student-teachers to gain real-world experience in classrooms earlier.
Sasse expressed enthusiasm for these programs, explaining, "Being able to support them and grow your own and develop them and implement them into the system is really a huge benefit to districts."
All vacant positions, including bus drivers, support services staff, para-professionals, and certified teachers, are listed on RCAS's website.