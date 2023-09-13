RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid Transit System could be making some changes to its routes.
It's been working with a consulting firm to find ways to make existing routes more efficient. RTS says the routes were set when the city looked much different than it does today and they need to be updated to reflect the city's growth.
Megan Gould-Stabile, division manager of the Rapid Transit System said, “The changes that we’re making, in making it more efficient, is instead of three buses going down the same road at the same time we’re going to split them up into going different directions but covering the same area that we currently do.”
Expanding existing routes is also under consideration as new areas have opened creating a demand for bus stops in areas that have been unserved.
Gould-Stabile points to the Rapid City one-stop location for government agencies as an example.
She said, “I look at us as a business. We are part an entity of the city and we operate for the public, but we’re also a business and we need to figure out what we can do to best accommodate our customers that are utilizing that.”
Rapid Transit is now combing over the consultant's ideas – and coming up with its own – after which those recommendations will be opened for public comment.