RAPID CITY, S.D. - Sales tax receipts in Rapid City slightly lowered in May, but are still up 2.76% year-to-date. May receipts totaled $6.98 million, down from $7.02 million in May 2022. However, through the first five months of the year, receipts have totaled $31.99 million, up from $31.13 million in the same period last year.
This dip is just the second time in recent years the monthly sales tax receipts have lowered since the COVID pandemic. In December 2022, the sales taxes decreased compared to December 2021, the first occurrence since 2020.
Similar to the sales tax, the general fund sale tax is lower for May of this year, but still up for year-to-date. May receipts totaled $3.25 million, down from $3.26 million in May 2022. However, through the first five months of the year, receipts have totaled $14.9 million, up from $14.5 million in the same period last year, a 2.71% increase.
The May sales tax report also includes breakdowns in receipts for general sales tax receipts, Vision Fund, Community Improvement Projects, and BBB.