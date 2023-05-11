RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Journey Museum hosted the latest mayoral forum for Rapid City's upcoming election, with all five candidates in attendance.
Candidates Laura Armstrong, Ron Weifenbach, Jason Salamun, Brad Estes, and Josh Lyle answered a series of pre-determined questions put together by host group, Democracy In Action. Questions were given to candidates in advance before the forum.
According to Democracy In Action Chair Susan Kelts, the main focus of this forum was on nonpartisan natures, and giving the community a way to focus on the candidates answers to issues without strong party influences.
"Even though the mayor's race is nonpartisan, there is a little bit of partisan politics just in the fact the people running are of different political persuasions and opinions," Kelts explained. "And so we wanted to hear all of the opinions, not just the ones that we tend to favor. The questions that we gave them beforehand were not just produced by one person. It was a group effort. so we got all of everyone's concerns into the questions."
After the pre-determined questions, people in attendance were able to ask the candidates questions of their own before the forum ended. The mayoral election, along with school board and common council elections, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6.