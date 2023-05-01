RAPID CITY, S.D. — Effective Sunday night, the City’s downtown parking structure is now closed to public access for approximately six weeks for the next phase of renovation work, Signage, fencing and barricades have been placed at the various access points to the parking structure as contractor crews begin the next phase of renovation work.
City officials are also reminding the public of available parking alternatives to the downtown parking structure during the closure period.
City Parking Enforcement Operations Manager Anna Gilligan worked with permit holders to identify alternate parking space for each permit holder to use during the parking structure closure. As alternatives during the closure, Gilligan advises the public to utilize metered areas in the downtown district during the business day. All City-leased surface parking lots require a permit for parking Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., however the lots are open to public access after 5 p.m. weekdays and on weekends.
Gilligan offers these examples for public parking during evening hours and weekends:
- The City Hall parking lot at 300 Sixth Street
- The City-leased parking lot to the east of the Stockgrowers Building, 400 block of St. Joseph Street
- The City-leased parking lot behind First National Bank near Apolda Street and Seventh Street
- The City-leased parking lot in the 800 block of Main Street to the east of Bob’s Shoe Repair
The public is reminded not to park in private business lots.
For the three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend, Gilligan says there will be free downtown parking and the project contractor is also planning to open up the parking structure to partial access.
The extensive renovation project began in January and is entering an important phase of work over the next six weeks beginning Sunday. This latest phase of renovation work includes concrete treatment on all levels and major structural renovations in the driving lanes of the parking structure.
“Safety is our number one priority,” said City Operations Management Engineer Rod Johnson. “It’s necessary to close the facility during this time because the treatment materials can cause damage to vehicles and it is best we keep the area off limits to both pedestrians and vehicle traffic.
The contractor is also expected to provide limited access to the parking structure during the Memorial Day holiday weekend period, May 27-29 with free parking in the downtown area.
The project began in January and is estimated for completion in late fall. The project includes needed repairs and renovations to the parking structure, including improvements to the structural integrity of the facility and improving the ramp’s stairwells.
SECO Construction, Inc. is the contractor on the project. Parking questions can be directed to Gilligan on the parking hotline at 605-394-6098. Questions regarding the construction project can be directed to SECO Construction at 605-390-3634. The public can keep up on the status of the project by visiting the City’s home page at www.rcgov.org .