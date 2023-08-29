RAPID CITY, S.D.– The city of Rapid City is celebrating a huge milestone for its "Youth Ride Free" program.
During the first week of the new school year, more than 700 students took advantage of and rode RapidTransit System vehicles, bringing the total number of riders since the program's beginning to over 500,000. Last week’s youth ridership numbers of 702 brought the total number to 500,432 youth rider trips over the last eight academic years.
Youth Ride Free program by the numbers, courtesy of the city of Rapid City
‘YOUTH RIDE FREE’ PROGRAM
Total Youth Passenger Trips (recorded by school year)
Year Number of youth trips
2023-24 702 (thus far)
2022-23 40,669
2021-22 33,101
2020-21 27,672
2019-20 77,260**
2018-19 115,319
2017-18 117,459
2016-17 88,250
TOTAL 500,432
(**Rides were suspended in mid-March 2020 due to COVID closure of local schools)
"We continue to see great response both from youth and from parents, knowing that public transportation is a great option, whether they use it frequently or as we like to promote, that it can also be used especially during the winter months when maybe the school car isn't working properly, if it is icy or we have got terrible weather conditions," City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said.
Over 40,000 youth riders utilized the ‘Youth Ride Free’ program during the 2022-23 academic year, showing an 18 percent increase over the number of youth riders using the program during the 2021-22 academic year. The program was first introduced by former Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender during the summer of 2016, and incorporated during the 2016-17 school year.