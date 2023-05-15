RAPID CITY, S.D.– From May 21 through May 27, National Public Works Week aims to highlight the efforts of the departments that help keep cities running. From water treatment and waste management, to even street and traffic operations, employees work to make sure communities have things under control. "Public Works is one of the largest divisions in the city, and our people are out every day working in the community to keep things moving. Everything from cars to water to garbage," Executive Director of the Rapid City Public Works Department Shannon Truax said.
And in honor of the week, the city will host "An Evening With Public Works" in the city hall council chambers on Tuesday, May 23 Through the event, residents will be able to meet and interact with public works employees and through hands-on activities, develop a better understanding of how things work. Employees will also be on-hand to answer any questions residents have, along with giving a presentation on upgrading the city's water reclamation facility. "We will have a display that helps you understand what things you should not flush down your toilet, as well as how water gets cleaned," she explains. "All of those kind of things will be here, hands-on so that you can check it out."