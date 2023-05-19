RAPID CITY, S.D. - According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Rapid City was the 54th fastest-growing city in 2022, and kept its spot as the fastest-growing city in the Midwest for its second year in a row. This growth was faster than cities such such as Billings, Montana; Fargo, North Dakota; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
From July 1, 2021 to July 2022, Rapid City grew by 2.6%, which is six-times the national average of 0.4%.
Tom Johnson, president and CEO of Elevate Rapid City, was asked questions on Rapid City's continuing growth.
Why is there growth?
"I think we've seen since the pandemic there has been a movement from these urban centers, whether it's the West Coast, Minneapolis, Denver, to get out of the cities and into smaller cities. So these larger cities have had lockdowns and some civil unrest. I think there was an exodus out of the cities to the smaller cities like Rapid City to say, hey, you know, I still want to live in a city with some amenities and some outdoor recreation but I also want to get away from all this congestion and lockdowns and those kind of things. So I think Rapid City kind of fits all of those boxes. We've got the Black Hills. We're also a city and we have all the major amenities, a theater downtown, brewpubs, cafes..." Johnson adds, "We have all the stuff that you have in the city, but we're also open and I think the recreation just speaks for itself."
What is the importance of growth?
"Growth can go two directions. It can go up and it can go down, and you certainly don't want to go backwards," replied Johnson. "We sometimes hear, 'hey it's growing too fast here,' and we certainly agree that when you're growing as fast as we are right now by 2.7% a year, that's pretty fast. It's about six times the national average so that means we've got to really think about our infrastructure, our strategic planning, our traffic, our housing, all the things that you see with growth, our water, our air service. We've got to think about it even more than we have in the past. But we certainly know that growth is a good thing in general terms because it provides jobs for students and college kids and people coming back. You want to have some growth."
How to adjust to the growth:
"I think one of the reasons Elevate is for quality growth is just for that," Johnson explained. "Elevate Rapid City is not trying to turn this place into the next Denver. We're not for growth for growth sake. We're for growth that is quality growth, which means it respects our culture and our quality of life and the things that already provide the reasons you're here. We want that to continue, but we also know that we are going to have to accommodate some of those newcomers. We can't turn off the lights and stop time and stop growth so growth is happening to us. The question really becomes what do we do about it? How do we accommodate and try to steer that growth in a direction that's positive for our citizens, positive for our college graduates, our high school graduates, positive for retirees in which they're not facing increases in their property taxes that are driving a lot of their houses."
What are the positives that growth brings?
"Certainly that increases our tax base. It also diversifies our tax base. It allows for our businesses to pay more in salaries because more people are shopping, which allows for more gross revenues, which allows them to pay their people more than they have before so we're seeing wages grow up go up," Said Johnson. "Certainly growth again and huge growth that can lead to things like inflation, like we've been seeing here last year and a half after the pandemic, but a small amount of growth like 0.2-.3% a year is where we're sort of targeting. That's growth. That's good. It allows for jobs to be created, an economy to prosper, our businesses to have more money in their pockets and their employees to be able to go buy new cars and groceries and the house."
What is the future of Rapid City?
"We think that these are all discussions that we continue to have because we're going to see somewhere between 20,000 to 40,000 people in the next ten years are going to come to the Black Hills. I think we have to ask ourselves, are we going to prepare for that and plan for that and invest in infrastructure for that, or are we going to let that growth happen to us and have growth that's hodgepodge and the kind of growth that we don't want to see?" Johnson continues, "The growth is coming, and I think we have to make sure we get ahead of that with investments in housing, investments in infrastructure, investments in strategic planning, investments in water, investments in downtown, investments in air service. We've got to get out ahead of and I think our our elected officials, our city council, our new mayor, I think they understand that and they're going to try to do that."
Lastly, Johnson states "This all means you get to shop local. The more you shop local, the more this helps our local businesses."