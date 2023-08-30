The Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee approved zoning regulations for indoor shooting ranges on Wednesday. The proposed ordinance lists requirements for the construction, location, and safety plans for the facilities.
The location of an indoor range would not be allowed within 250 feet of a school, church, public park, child care center, or residential area. Before a building can be constructed, an operational plan with floor, security, and safety plans would have to be submitted.
"The hope is that it provides a safer place for people to practice and learn safe habits in handling firearms," said Jonathan Howard, Special Projects Planner for the Community Development Department of Rapid City.
In addition to the zoning ordinance, the committee also approved a revised municipal code relating to discharging firearms. The code states that it would be unlawful to discharge a firearm within city limits. However, the exception would be for law enforcement or an individual lawfully defending their property or person.
The proposals will go to the full City Council on Tuesday for consideration.
To read through the ordinance for indoor shooting ranges, click here.
To read through the revised municipal code for discharging firearms, click here.