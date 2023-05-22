Rapid City Stevens held an honors convocation on May 16 to showcase graduating seniors that have earned additional awards.
We have compiled a list of the honorees as well as pictures of the event.
Grade point average (GPA) is determined by assigning a number to represent each letter grade and then averaging them out. Each "A" that a student receives is assigned four points, each "B" is three points, each "C" is two points, each "D" is one point and each "F" is worth zero points. A student that is enrolled in an "advanced placement" or "dual enrollment" class will receive an extra point to that classes GPA value ("A" is worth five, "B" is worth four, etc.)
Summa Cum Laude signifies that the student completed all necessary work and earned a GPA of between 3.8-5.0.
Magna Cum Laude signifies that the student achieved a GPA between 3.5-3.799.
Cum Laude signifies that a student earned a GPA between 3.2-3.499.
Stevens also honored seniors who had earned scholarships but may not have qualified for any of the above tiers.