RAPID CITY, S.D. - Holding four different discussions, the Rapid City Sports Commission has started the conversation of where the community currently stands and where they would like to move forward on sports facilities. One discussion was for stakeholders to bring in athletic directors, league organizers and city aldermen to learn more.
The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) takes information from these meetings and researches to better produce an idea on what a community might need. Conversations moved to the need of facilities like football fiends, more gym space and better parking.
Other topics included:
- Indoor facilities with turf for sports like baseball, softball, soccer and football
- Climate-controlled facilities
- Track and field facilities, since the state track meet was removed from Rapid City
- Multi-use facilities
- Rooms for parents to pass time during practice like small restaurants
- Indoor track for indoor track meets
- How to make facilities that will also be revenue generators for the entire community
- Build things at a proper size
- Different teams in the same sport
- Different sports helping others run tournaments
- Not asking for different leagues, but to work together and manage new facilities that can be used for a number of teams
SFC will have a few results in about six weeks on what direction the community should move in regards to potential facilities.
What were the four discussions?
"Over the course of about 24 hours, we're going to host four sessions where we invited community stakeholders, mayoral candidates, city council men and women to come out and tell us what Rapid City needs from a sports facility standpoint," Domico Rodriguez, executive director of Rapid City Sports Commission, said. "We hired the services of a company that are experts in the field. They manage facilities throughout the United States. They have the data to support what they're going to suggest for Rapid City. We showed them the facilities in the community as well. Our goal is just to get community input on what Rapid City needs, where we need to go. We need to have a roadmap for the next 15 to 20 years of growth in Rapid City for our youth and trying to find avenues to ensure that we can continue to compete, get kids to compete and then compete regionally and throughout the state as well."
What have you been able to hear from the community?
"Well, we just finished our baseball meeting. It's great to get so many people who are passionate about something into a room," Rodriguez said. "The most important piece is to talk about our kids, where we're going, what we need, what they need and to get it out, areas that we can improve from a community, also areas that we can work together to try and get some things done in a more reasonable fashion. Some great conversations, community partners, leaders within the baseball world and lots of walks of life, but just good conversation about where we need to go from a facility standpoint."
Baseball being a big part of the conversation:
"Rapid City is a baseball community and there's a lot of passionate people when it comes to baseball. So that's also one that, in my opinion, there's been the most division over the years as well. So a lot of that division has been mended in the most recent years and it shows we're moving in the right direction," Rodriguez said. "If we can get people who didn't work well together at a table to discuss what's best for our kids, that's progress. And we continue to offer opportunities like this for that to happen. And again, it's all about the kids and I'm glad to see the community come together and put an emphasis on that, put personal interests aside and look for what's best for all the kids."
How is the sports commission doing in general?
"This is going to be the biggest thing that we do. We've had a lot of great meetings, great conversations, a lot of interest in Rapid City as a sports community," Rodriguez said. "But we've got a lot of work to do. The thing that we're noticing is that the community's at least willing to come together and support the efforts of the sports commission. So we're fortunate to have all mayoral candidates at these events so they can listen to the public as well and see what we need. So it's an opportunity for us to grow and progress as a community, and this is just a good platform. Sports mean a lot to our community."