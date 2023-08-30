RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Sports Commission worked with a consulting company – Sports Facilities Companies LLC – to look at the economic impact of improving existing sports recreation facilities, as well as building new ones.
Domico Rodriguez, executive director of the Rapid City Sports Commission said, “In order to figure out where you’re going you need to figure out where you’re at right now, and then – within two months – we had an agreement in place with SFC to have them come in, take a look at the landscape of sport in Rapid City and see what we can improve.”
Following a six-month study, they presented the results of that report on Wednesday at Western Dakota Tech and made the case to build or improve sports recreation facilities in part to attract sports tourism dollars year-round.
Kevin Schuh, account executive at Sports Facilities Companies said, “When we came in we cast a wide net looking at both current assets and the current inventory as well as new assets – bridging the gap – whether that’s indoor facilities, diamond facilities, long field turf facilities.”
Among the recommendations in the report is to build more indoor facilities for sports like basketball, indoor soccer, or pickleball to drive sports tourism even in the winter months.
The tourism and sporting industries weren’t the only interested parties. Some of the area’s largest employers were attending and said better sporting facilities would help them too.
Mark Longacre, vice president of operations for the Rapid City Market at Monument Health said, “We do spend quite a bit of time recruiting all types of different providers and one of the first things that, oftentimes, comes up in recruiting conversation, are things that are going to be available for their kids when they move here to town.” Longacre added a lack of good facilities can be a deterrent.
The report presented was only a market analysis and any specific proposals would still need to be approved.