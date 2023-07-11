RAPID CITY, S.D - The ongoing renovation project at City Hall has entered its second phase, following a comprehensive overhaul of the facility in the initial phase. The renovations have been a multi-year endeavor, bringing significant changes and improvements to all three floors of the building. Key updates have included workstation makeovers, reconstruction, and renovations throughout the facility, along with a major revamp of the building's HVAC system.
Phase two of the project will primarily focus on the first floor. The building, which has been in operation for over 35 years, requires extensive work, including the replacement of tile, flooring, and glass features.
Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the City of Rapid City, informed the public that the number of windows for making payments through the finance department will be reduced from two to one.
"We're letting the public know that instead of two windows for making payments through our finance department, that's actually going to be limited down to one window. They'll still have access, but we're promoting that people may have to be a little bit patient there. They'll be able to work from one window rather than two," said Shoemaker.
City Hall's night depository on the west side of the building will remain open throughout the renovation process.
Phase two of the renovation is anticipated to continue until next June, which will lead the project to its third and final phase. The final phase will involve exterior renovations and improvements to the parking lot.