RAPID CITY, S.D. - With the arrival of mosquito season, the City of Rapid City is urging residents to take proactive measures to prevent mosquito infestations and protect themselves from the nuisances and potential health risks associated with these pesky insects.
At home preventatives
One of the primary deterrents against mosquitoes is the removal of standing water. Bird baths, kiddie pools, and buckets that collect water can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. By eliminating these potential breeding sites, residents can significantly reduce the mosquito population around their homes.
The city emphasizes the importance of promptly removing standing water after rainfall.
"Especially now since we've had instances of rain for people to get rid of that standing water, make sure they dump that out after every rainstorm just so that it doesn't become a breeding ground for mosquitoes around the home," said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the City of Rapid City.
Steps taken by Rapid City
In addition to individual efforts, the City of Rapid City has implemented various measures to control mosquito populations in public areas. City parks crews and storm-water drainage teams distribute mosquito briquettes in standing-water areas around parks, greenways, and other locations. These briquettes serve as effective deterrents and can last for approximately 120 days, providing long-lasting mosquito control.
The city also conducts fogging operations at public parks before significant events. Parks hosting events such as Little League tournaments, Pride in the Park, and Hills Alive receive special attention to reduce mosquito populations and ensure a more enjoyable experience for attendees.
When spraying is conducted in public areas, such as parks, the city takes precautions to ensure minimal environmental impact and public inconvenience. According to Shoemaker, the spraying operations are carried out in the late evening or overnight hours, when there is limited public concentration. The city refrains from conducting fogging operations in residential neighborhoods as some individuals may have concerns.
"We kind of shy away from the fogging operations in the individual neighborhoods unless absolutely necessary. Sometimes we get as many complaints when we do that, as opposed to actually requesting that we do it, simply because there's concerns about people with their windows open, concerns about impacts on bee populations and so forth," said Shoemaker.
Protect yourself
Residents are encouraged to take personal precautions as well. Using mosquito repellents and wearing appropriate clothing, such as long-sleeve t-shirts and pants, can provide added protection against mosquito bites. These preventative measures become even more crucial during hot and humid conditions when mosquito activity tends to be higher.
"One of the other things that people can do in addition to the standing water issues around their own home is work on the DEET repellents. Anything of that DEET product as far as spraying, making sure that they're wearing the proper clothing, as far as the long-sleeved shirts, the jeans, the headwear and so forth," said Shoemaker.