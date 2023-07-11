RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City's general sales tax has demonstrated strength in the first third of 2023, reflecting a positive trend for the community. The April sales tax receipts reached a record-breaking total of $6,376,202, surpassing the previous year's figure of $6,234,586 for the same month.
Furthermore, the sales tax receipts for the first third of 2023, spanning from January to April, also set a new record for Rapid City, amounting to $25,003,977. In comparison, the sales tax receipts for the corresponding period in 2022 were $24,108,559.
April's monthly total was lower than the sales tax receipts received in March, which amounted to $6,868,631, this decline is a recurring pattern observed in recent years. City finance director, Daniel Ainslie, explained that historically, April experiences a dip in sales tax receipts before rebounding in the summer months.
"I think what it's showing is that our economy continues to grow and build as a community. When you look at the numbers overall, there has been a historical dip that occurs in April with sales and we saw that again this year. But May continues traditionally to be one of the stronger months," said Ainslie.
Inflation rates in the past years were considerably higher, whereas the current numbers are reflective of a more moderate increase in line with the region's economic environment.
"We are staying within the inflationary increase that you're seeing overall. So again, it's not that we're seeing massive, massive increases, but we are seeing with the overall pattern and trend of inflation, which last year and the year before were quite a bit higher than inflation. And so, it's a good sign that our economy remains quite resilient despite all the overall national concern that you're seeing with the economy," said Ainslie.
It is also worth noting that the positive growth has been evident across various sectors as Ainslie said, "The numbers have been strong across the board. It's not that one industry has been leading anything else. It's everything from home goods to durable goods to tourism related to consumer discretionary items. And so, it seems to be just that the overall economy as a whole, whether you're a downtown small business owner or if you're one of the big-box stores, it so far has been a good year."
The Legal and Finance Committee will receive the new numbers at its upcoming meeting, Wednesday, July 12.