RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City has seen a 5.5 percent increase in tax revenue for the first two months of 2023 compared to the same period last year. According to the city's finance officer, Daniel Ainslie, this increase is enough to keep pace with inflation, making it on par with last year, which was a big year for tax revenue.
"It really shows that in spite of what was some challenging weather, that retailers still did quite well," said Ainslie.
It's hard to determine where the increased revenue is coming from as the data is recorded in general categories. The category that saw the largest growth was groceries, which was expected, as grocery items have been impacted the most by inflation.
Ainslie, who took over the role of finance officer from Pauline Sumption at the beginning of the month, said, "I think what has gone really well so far has been the interactions amongst the staff and also some of the reorganization that we've done within our department."
Overall, this increase in tax revenue is good news for Rapid City, indicating that the local economy is strong despite challenges. The city's ability to keep pace with inflation is also a positive sign for continued economic stability.