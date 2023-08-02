RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City is seeking $15 million in state funds to support public infrastructure project assistance that promotes the development of single and multiple housing. The funds would be used for two city projects and four housing projects proposed by local developers.
Earlier this year, the South Dakota legislature approved $200 million for South Dakota Housing to promote housing development in South Dakota through grants and loans to communities. Of the $200 million, projects within the city limits of Rapid City and Sioux Falls are eligible for a combined total of $30 million in grants.
City staff is awaiting the Council's approval for a resolution of support seeking funding for a half dozen projects. Four of the six projects will directly lead to 729 additional housing units, including 471 single-family homes and 258 rental units. Two projects will improve the infrastructure for growth areas in the community, which will open up opportunities for an estimated 2,500 additional housing units in the future. Of the $15 million, $7.42 million would be used for the two city projects and the remainder will support the local developers with their four housing projects.
Here are the details of the projects:
City Projects:
Installation of a new trunk sewer system at 143rd and Country Road, opening up development opportunities for up to 2,200 units.
Widening road and intersection improvements at Sheridan Lake Road from Corral Drive to Catron Boulevard, increasing development capacity for up to 300 housing units on 1,500 acres of land.
Local Developers Housing Projects:
Black Hills Works: Duplex for eight disabled individuals at E. Oakland Street.
Dream Design: A total of 319 affordable and workforce single-family housing units in the Valley Drive and North Valley Drive areas.
Ellington Capital: A total of 250 affordable senior and multi-family apartment units at Camden Heights off E. Anamosa Street.
Scull Construction: A total of 157 affordable single-family homes on Reservoir Road.
Wednesday afternoon the committee voted to approve the beginning of the funding. Now the city and local developers will start their applications for the state to determine if they are approved for funding by the state.