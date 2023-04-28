RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City residents dropped off more than 800 tons of materials at the landfill during the community cleanup week last week. The materials were split across the more than 4,100 vehicles that took advantage of the fee-free week, which is about 300 more vehicles than last year. On top of that, over seven tons were collected in Rapid City by volunteers from around the area. This year, more than 1,300 volunteers participated to help clean up the community.
According to Ria Hannon, Solid Waste Education & Outreach Coordinator, the number of participants is growing every year. Hannon said, "The groups grow every single year. I mean, we get more and more people that hear about the project or hear about the community cleanup and we get more businesses involved or scout groups or just individuals, families, friends. They want to reach out and help out every single year."
Due to the wind, the hardest hit areas were along Catron Boulevard and near Rushmore Crossing. As a result, special attention was given to those areas during the cleanup. Each year, the community clean up week proves to be a massive success for the community.