RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the holiday right around the corner, Memorial Day weekend typically ushers in the travel season for not just the weekend, but also the entire summer season. Rapid City Regional Airport Director Patrick Dame talks more about the weekend and what to expect.
How is this year shaping up for the airport?
According to Dame, even as early into the weekend as it is, he is already anticipating a record-breaking weekend even with nationwide issues also finding their way to the airport. "As we move into summer, we do have less seats coming in the summer and less nonstop destinations," he explained. He adds that current numbers are showing an 11 percent decrease in seats, but that the number is also very similar to nationwide statistics. "Right now, the industry is really going through a pilot and crew shortage issue. And with that, a lot of airports around the country are slightly down in the number of seats that they have coming into their communities, as are we."
Are there any changes to flights coming into Rapid City.
Yes. According to Dame, this year's list of nonstop lights coming into the airport include: Phoenix, Denver, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Dallas.
What should I expect for Memorial Day weekend?
With the weekend kicking off summer, Dame says to anticipate larger crowds, as more larger aircraft will be making more stops at the airport. And with the larger crowds, the lines at ticket counters and screening checkpoints will also grow. " More people coming to the ticket counter at one time may take a little bit longer to process than a 76–seat regional jet," he explained. "We encourage people get here at least 90 minutes ahead of time ahead of their flight so they have got plenty of time to get checked in and get through security screening."
And if needing to keep up-to-date on flight status and information, be sure to download your airline's app to stay posted and make sure everything goes accordingly.