RAPID CITY, S.D. - In honor of National Disability Independence Day, Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP) announces its participation in the Hidden Disability Sunflower Program, making it the first location in the Dakotas to join this impactive initiative.
The program aims to provide additional support and understanding to travelers with invisible disabilities who may require extra patience and care during their travels. These invisible disabilities encompass a wide range of conditions such as autism, epilepsy, low vision or hearing loss, PTSD, dementia, asthma, chronic pain, and brain injuries.
The Sunflower program is widely recognized across various sectors, including retail, financial services, transportation (encompassing over 200 airports globally), travel and tourism, education, government, healthcare, and more. With the primary focus on assisting passengers with hidden disabilities, the program aims to raise awareness among airport staff, ensuring they are trained to recognize and engage with these travelers effectively.
"We take strides to provide inclusive services for people of all abilities, and this is just one step and a service that we can provide to make the travel experience a little bit easier," said Megan Johnson, marketing and communications manager for RAP.
Passengers with invisible disabilities can avail themselves of the free Hidden Disability Sunflower lanyards located at the SkyCap or parking office on the terminal's main floor. The airport does not require any documentation for those requesting the Sunflower lanyard, and participation in the program is entirely voluntary. Importantly, passengers need not disclose the nature of their disability when wearing the lanyard.