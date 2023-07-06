RAPID CITY, S.D.--  Rapid City continuing to see record valuations for building permits. In June, 249 permits were issued with a valuation of more than $26.5 million. This is the second-highest total for June in six years. This capped off a strong first half of the year with over 1,300 permits issued. But city leaders say the number on which to focus is valuation.

Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker says, "What we're seeing is probably a lower number of permits being issued, but the valuation totals are higher. That seems to be a trend that we're seeing."

Four of the projects came in at a total of over $4 million valuation, the biggest was $1.75 million renovations at the Black Hills Federal Credit Union location on North Plaza Drive.

JANUARY-JUNE PERMIT & VALUATION TOTALS:

Year                Permits           Valuation Total

2023                1,353               $215.9 million

2022                1,455               $262.5 million

2021*              2,393               $197.8 million

2020                1,846               $93.5 million

2019                1,442               $96.2 million

2018                1,851               $229.5 million

2017                1,524               $127.5 million

2016                1,545               $169.9 million

2015                1,571               $103.7 million

2014                3,037               $78.4 million

*The City’s yearly permit valuation record occurred in 2021 at $393.5 million, followed by 2022 at $364.6 million and 2019 at $330.1 million.

JUNE PERMIT & VALUATION TOTALS:

Year                Permits           Valuation Total

2023                249                  $26.5 million

2022                267                  $34.3 million

2021                456                  $23.5 million

2020                595                  $15.5 million

2019                343                  $11.2 million

2018                350                  $19 million

2017                300                  $27.3 million

2016                273                  $35.4 million

2015                275                  $13.3 million

2014                615                  $14.7 million