RAPID CITY, S.D.-- Rapid City continuing to see record valuations for building permits. In June, 249 permits were issued with a valuation of more than $26.5 million. This is the second-highest total for June in six years. This capped off a strong first half of the year with over 1,300 permits issued. But city leaders say the number on which to focus is valuation.
Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker says, "What we're seeing is probably a lower number of permits being issued, but the valuation totals are higher. That seems to be a trend that we're seeing."
Four of the projects came in at a total of over $4 million valuation, the biggest was $1.75 million renovations at the Black Hills Federal Credit Union location on North Plaza Drive.
JANUARY-JUNE PERMIT & VALUATION TOTALS:
Year Permits Valuation Total
2023 1,353 $215.9 million
2022 1,455 $262.5 million
2021* 2,393 $197.8 million
2020 1,846 $93.5 million
2019 1,442 $96.2 million
2018 1,851 $229.5 million
2017 1,524 $127.5 million
2016 1,545 $169.9 million
2015 1,571 $103.7 million
2014 3,037 $78.4 million
*The City’s yearly permit valuation record occurred in 2021 at $393.5 million, followed by 2022 at $364.6 million and 2019 at $330.1 million.
JUNE PERMIT & VALUATION TOTALS:
Year Permits Valuation Total
2023 249 $26.5 million
2022 267 $34.3 million
2021 456 $23.5 million
2020 595 $15.5 million
2019 343 $11.2 million
2018 350 $19 million
2017 300 $27.3 million
2016 273 $35.4 million
2015 275 $13.3 million
2014 615 $14.7 million