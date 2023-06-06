RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the Roosevelt Center 50-meter outdoor pool already open, and the remaining facilities opening on June 8, Rapid City Residents will have multiple ways to beat the heat this summer and make a big splash. However, Recreation Specialist Teaghan Slagle says that there is still a significant need for filling certain positions
Which positions do they need to be filled?
Slagle says that while they are maxed out on customer service positions, lifeguards and swim instructors are still needed to accommodate for crowds this summer. "The times and hours that we need help with are 11:30 to 6:30," she explained. "That is typically the shift that all lifeguards will work. Some instructors are early morning evenings, mid-morning, so the shifts are all over the board and applicants [are] always welcome."
Are they doing lifeguard certifications?
Yes, she says, with classes scheduled for next month. "We are going to be doing our next lifeguard class July 10, 11 and 12 with the pre-recs being on that Sunday night, July 9, starting at 4:00 p.m.," she explained. Slagle adds that once the update is posted online with the days, people will be able to sign up.
Where do I sign up?
If interested in signing up for a swim instructor or lifeguard position, check out the city's website here.