Rapid City Police Department says that they have identified the individual that had been found in a gated water tunnel near East Blvd May 21, 2023. Duane Yellow Cloud had been reported as missing in December of 2022. Heavy clothing indicated that Yellow Cloud had likely passed away in the winter months. Recent heavy rains likely washed his body to the location it was found in. The RCPD deems it likely that Yellow Cloud was using the tunnel as shelter when he died.
Rapid City Police Department releases name in unattended death
NewsCenter1 Staff
