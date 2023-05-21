RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Police Department released the following information on Sunday:
"At around 11:30 this morning, the Rapid City Police Department was dispatched to a street water drainage tunnel near East Blvd. and Omaha St. for a report of a deceased individual.
Upon arrival, police located the body of an adult male behind a gated water runoff tunnel. Upon examination of the body, there were no immediate signs of obvious trauma; however, an autopsy to determine cause of death is being scheduled.
Police are also currently working to identify the deceased male, and the investigation into the death remains ongoing."