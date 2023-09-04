RAPID CITY, S.D. – As people enjoy an extra day off this Labor Day weekend the area’s first responders are working to keep the holiday weekend safe.
For the Rapid City Police Department, it was business as usual. Officers attended their morning briefing and then started their patrols.
Sgt. Spenser Braun with the Rapid City Police Department said, “We are here for the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. We don’t take holidays off – not even Labor Day. A lot of people are working on Labor Day but we are here in full force to ensure that the public is being safe.”
Labor Day is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, as families try to get out for one last long weekend before summer ends.
With increased travel comes the increased risk of accidents or injuries, a trend the area's first responders have noticed.
Sergeant Braun said, “It tends to be a little busier on holidays, just because people are out with their families, enjoying the park, enjoying the resources that we have in the community.”
Braun encourages people to enjoy their holiday weekend safely, especially when drinking.
He says if people choose to drink over the holiday they shouldn’t drive and should find a safe way to get around.