RAPID CITY, S.D. - As summer progresses, the Humane Society of the Black Hills (HSBH) is experiencing a rise in animal intake, promoting the need for community support and volunteers. With an average intake of 14 to 15 animals per day, the organization is working tirelessly to provide care and find loving home for these furry companions.
Summer intake increase
Despite the recent Fourth of July celebrations, which can often lead to an influx of lost and frightened animals, the overall increase in intake is attributed to the summer season in general. According to Jerry Steinley, executive director for HSBH, this summer has seen a higher intake than previous years.
"Intake this summer has been up a little bit over past years. For instance, in June last year, we took in about 425 animals and June this year we took about 450. So, it's 14 to 15 animals a day."
Cats and dogs continue to make up the majority of the animals brought to the shelter, but other pets such as reptiles and birds also find their way into the Humane Society's care.
"We always see more cats come in than dogs, but it's almost 50/50," said Steinley. "It's always more cats and dogs, those are the two primary ones. We see some reptiles, we see some birds, but it's always cats and dogs."
Strays and lost pets
If an animal is brought in as a stray, the shelter holds them for three days before evaluating them for adoption. The HSBH strongly advises microchipping of pets to further enhance the efforts of reuniting lost pets with their owners.
"Microchip your animal," said Steinley. "If they come in, we'll read the chip, we'll get them back to you almost immediately if we can and, if you answer the phone, that's the best way to get them back. But, if it comes in as a stray, we hold strays for three days. We put them on our website and then they're evaluated for the adoption process. That's how fast it has to work so we can keep the shelter operating and help animals into homes."
Consider adopting
For those looking to adopt a new pet, the HSBH currently has a wide variety of animals available for adoption. From puppies to older dogs, and from large breeds to small breeds, there is a furry friend for everyone.
The adoption process at the HSBH is designed to be straightforward and friendly. Interested individuals can come in, meet the animals, and schedule appointments with the adoption team to handle necessary paperwork.
"Adopting a dog or a cat or an animal at the Humane Society is easy," said Steinley. "Find one you like. Find a name you like. Come in and meet them. We schedule appointments with the adoptions team and then they take care of the paperwork. We try to keep it brief. We try to remove the friction. We try to keep it friendly, but we want to make sure we get the right animal with the right home."
Call for donations and volunteers
The Humane Society of the Black Hills recognizes the generosity and compassion of the local Rapid City community and is grateful for the ongoing support. As the organization continues to face the challenges of increased intake, they remain dedicated to their mission of providing care, compassion and love to animals, and are in need of volunteers, donations and community partnerships to help them do so.
"Because animal numbers are up, we're getting busier and busier and busier," said Steinley. "We're seeing more animals every day for different reasons. We can always use donations of food, donations of cash. We'd like to partner with businesses. We want to partner with our community. We can use volunteers. This is a really critical time for the Humane Society and we can use the support that's out there. We have a great community and they always pull together and we're really thrilled about that."
The Humane Society of the Black Hills is open every day of the week. The shelter's operating hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday through Sunday.
To learn more about how you can help or to see adoptable animals, visit HSBH website at hsbh.org.