RAPID CITY, S.D.– The catastrophic damage from the wildfire that swept through the Maui town of Lahaina continues to be felt. And as of Monday morning, the death toll has risen to 96 and many more are still missing. Scroll to the bottom of this article for photos of the damages resulting from the blaze.
As relief efforts are underway from the Red Cross, United Way, and many more organizations, one Rapid City Pastor is also preparing to bring his own group to help with relief efforts.
Pastor Scott Craig
Pastor Scott Craig of Rapid City currently preaches to his congregation at Landmark Community Church. However, for 11 years, he preached at the Kumulani Chapel in Kapalua, a community just north of Lahaina. And while Kapalua was not affected as much, he knows of many people that were affected by the disaster. "They are family, they are friends. And my kids grew up there," he said. "It is like watching your hometown go up in flames and to see a lot of people lose their lives– it is absolutely heartbreaking."
The fires that tore through Lahaina have been declared the most dangerous U.S. wildfire in a century, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) estimates place damage costs close to $6 billion.
Designated Team Ikaika Maui, or Team Maui Strong, Pastor Craig says that Friday he and a team of individuals will be leaving to bring relief efforts in the form of medical, mental, spiritual, and physical attention. "We're going to set up a medical clinic. We're going to give some emergency care, wound care. We're going to provide some meals. We're bringing a whole bunch of clothes and supplies to two places where we know they need help." They will also have meals and clothing for displaced residents as well.
While delivering aid to the community, Pastor Craig adds that he and volunteers will also be there to determine what the most extensive areas of need are for the community. "It is the first deployment of many who are going to be coming from this church and heading on over there."
And while it will be a long time before the rebuilding process is complete, he knows that this is something he and others involved are called to do.
"It is going to take a lot of time and a lot of finances to help out, but it's really shouldering the load," he added. "We do not just come for a moment when it is initially difficult, but we literally are saying we are promising ourselves our our resources, our love, our compassion for the long term."
How you can help
Pastor Craig adds that the church is also collecting donations that will go directly to helping the displaced residents of Maui, which can be found here.