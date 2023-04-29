RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Moose Lodge held its first children and elderly ID kit event Saturday with the Safe Surfin' Foundation. Both Kids and the elderly could go through the kit that takes about 10 minutes to complete.
What is the involved in the ID kit?
There's a list of physical qualities, like eyes color, any skin marks and height to fill out, as well as digital finger prints taken. Pictures are also taken from the front, back and both sides.
A video with verbal responses is also recorded from the kid or elder. Once done, all the information is put onto a flash drive and handed over to the adult to hold onto.
400 flash drives were prepared for the event.
The Moose Lodge's first time holding the event
The Moose Lodge purchased the equipment earlier this year with the help of a marketing grant from Moose International.
The lodge also got local businesses to donate pastries, pizzas and other items for the event.
If someone missed the event but wants to complete an ID kit, Darcey Segatti West, the soon-to-be president of the Rapid City Moose Lodge, says that if you call them at (605) 342-2760, they'd be willing to work with people on getting it done.
Why the Moose Lodge decided to hold the event
"The Moose Lodge is a fraternal organization that works with seniors and children," Segatti West said. "So we do a lot of community service events here and being passionate about seniors and children, this fits in with our mission."
Why should someone complete the ID kit?
"Having the information on a drive so you can just hand it over to the authorities is very important because during that time of crisis, you could forget information that could help them identify your children," Segatti West said. "My dad, who is older, he actually did the process today. So that way, if something does happen to him, we have that because when something bad happens, you're not always thinking height, weight, eye color and markings."