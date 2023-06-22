UPDATE: 12:14 p.m. - Results from the recount have been finalized. Jason Salamun has been confirmed to have won the 2023 Rapid City mayoral election.
The Original Vote Totals Were:
- Jason Salamun: 4,888 votes
- Laura Armstrong: 4,619 votes
--
UPDATE: 10:10 a.m. - Results from the recount are expected slightly after noon today.
--
UPDATE: 9:50 a.m. - Hand verification of ballots has concluded. They have begun running ballots through the machines.
--
RAPID CITY, S.D. - The recount of the 2023 mayoral election has begun. NewsCenter1 is at the auditors office and will update you with information as it becomes available.
The Recound Board is present at the proceedings. The City of Rapid City's representative is Michelle Thomson, Laura Armstrong's representative is Chuck Parkinson and Jason Salamun's representative is Kevin Thom.
Currently, ballots are being hand verified and then will be run through the tabulation machines to give a final count.