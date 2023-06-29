RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender has issued a public safety message in anticipation of a protest march planned for downtown Rapid City on the Fourth of July. The march, organized by the local activist group NDN Collective, is scheduled to commence at 4:00 p.m. on July 4th. The starting point is expected to be near the intersection of East Boulevard and Kansas City St., close to downtown.
The protest has raised concerns regarding public safety, as it is anticipated that the marchers may proceed onto busy public roadways and unlawfully block traffic, posing a hazard to public safety.
Recent reports indicate that NDN Collective has been conducting training seminars, and teaching tactics such as blockades, tactical media usage, and climbing as part of their protest methods.
It is worth noting that NDN Collective has been associated with previous instances of criminal activity, including blocking public roads and highways, disorderly conduct, and trespassing on and seizing private property.
Mayor-elect Jason Salamun has emphasized the importance of keeping the public informed and encouraging individuals to take necessary precautions.
"I agree with Mayor Allender. One of the things we wanted to make sure we did, and I appreciated him getting the message out, was to make sure that the citizens were informed of what was going on and rest assured. We've been in briefings and we've been talking about all the various precautions," said Mayor-elect Salamun.
City officials have reiterated their stance that the city supports and defends the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, while also urging the local community to exercise good judgment and obey all laws during the protest march.
The City also appeals to NDN Collective to respect the rule of law and refrain from endangering the lives and safety of innocent individuals as they exercise their rights.
The safety of both participants and the general public remains a priority, and city authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely.
Please report any suspicious behavior by calling:
Emergencies 911
Non-emergency 394–4131
Send an anonymous tip by texting 'RCPD' to 847411