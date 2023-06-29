RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City's leadership transition reached a significant milestone as Mayor Steve Allender and Mayor-elect Jason Salamun held a joint press conference at City Hall on Thursday, June 29. This event served as Mayor Allender's final scheduled press briefing before stepping down from his position, allowing him to reflect on his eight years as the mayor of Rapid City and express his belief in the benefits of change for the city's future.
During the press conference, Mayor Allender shared his perspective on the impact he has made during his tenure, acknowledging that the new mayor may prioritize different issues upon assuming office. He emphasized the positive aspects of change, noting that it allows for priorities to evolve and for new energy and ideas to drive progress. Mayor Allender also recognized that his own achievements as mayor had reached their peak in the initial five years, reinforcing the importance of a fresh perspective and new leadership.
In preparation for a seamless transition, both Mayor Allender and Mayor-elect Salamun have been working closely together over the past month. Mayor-elect Salamun expressed gratitude to his predecessor for his dedicated work over the past eight years, acknowledging the valuable advice he received. Salamun reflects on his own leadership experiences in various domains, "I've learned as a leader over the years, whether military, business, or ministry, is I've come to value humility, that you don't actually know it all. And so, it's good to listen and it's good to learn from people who've been there before. At the same time, you need to stay true to who you are and make sure that you have a vision for moving forward."
Looking forward to his upcoming term as the 59th Mayor of Rapid City, Mayor-elect Salamun expressed optimism about the city council's potential strength and stability.
"I think it has the potential to be a very strong and solid city council and so we have four new members coming on board. So, it's going to be a change here in Rapid City and hopefully for the better. But I don't just look at it as change, I look at it as building upon the successes of years gone by." Said Salamun.
As Mayor Allender prepares to embark on a new chapter in his life, he plans to spend his first day out of office relaxing with his friends and family, enjoying the well-deserved break.
Mayor-elect Salamun will take his oath of office during the next city council meeting on July 3rd, awaiting the opportunity to lead Rapid City and contribute to its ongoing progress.
The joint press conference emphasized the commitment of both leaders to ensure a smooth transition and a promising future for Rapid City. Their collaborative efforts reflect a dedication to the city's welfare and the continuous growth of its community.