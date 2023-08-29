RAPID CITY, S.D. – An estate plan is more than a living will and testament, and as National Make a Will Month, August might be the time to get one in place.
Rapid City law firm, Tomac and Tomac, specializes in estate planning. They encourage people to get an estate plan put together and update it regularly.
Jennifer Tomac, managing partner at Tomac & Tomac said, “Everybody over the age of 18 should have some type of an estate plan in place, but that changes over the years as your life changes, and so there’s numerous documents that make up a really good estate plan.”
Tomac says a good estate plan will cover more than a person’s last will and testament or trust – although those are important. It can cover almost anything.
She says each part of an estate plan has different levels of importance and uses a pyramid as an example, saying, “At the top, probably a trust of some type, then a will – a last will and testament, a healthcare power of attorney, a financial power of attorney, and a living will, is kind of the full range of what a comprehensive estate plan looks like.”
She encourages people to understand what is in their plan and what they need. For instance, she says many people may not know their will needs to go through probate court while a trust does not.
She added, “One of the critical things for 18-year-olds is realizing that if you don’t have a healthcare power of attorney in place that says that your mom can talk to the doctors, then your mom can’t call and make a doctor’s appointment, your mom can’t call and get your vaccination record to send it to the college so that you can enroll.”
For young people, getting an estate plan together can help them as they transition out of their parent’s house into adulthood.
Tomac says people should update their estate plans every few years, or after major life changes like marriage or divorce, and older people should look at their estate plans yearly.