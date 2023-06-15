RAPID CITY, S.D. - During the peak of the summer season, Rapid City has about 1,500 employees. As a token of appreciation for their hard work, the city hosts an annual Employee Appreciation Picnic. The event featured a wide variety of delicious food, refreshing ice cream, and a warm atmosphere filled with friendly faces.
This year's picnic had a special touch as Mayor Allender received a big thank you card that was being signed by the city's employees. Unofficially, the city has been hosting this employee appreciation picnic for several decades, solidifying it as a cherished tradition.
According to Nick Stroot, the HR Director of Rapid City, the event serves as a way to express gratitude towards the dedicated individuals who show up to work every day.
Stroot emphasized the importance of making sure employees feel appreciated, stating, "It's a way for us to say thanks. You know, every day people come, they go to work. But we need to make sure they feel appreciated. And this really goes a long way. It's a long tradition. People really look forward to it. We've got ice cream bars for the guys that work outside, but they really, really enjoy it."
To further demonstrate their gratitude, the city also distributed Rapid City branded stickers and tumblers to employees as an additional thank-you gesture. The picnic served as a joyful occasion to celebrate the hardworking individuals who contribute to the community's well-being.