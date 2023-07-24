RAPID CITY, S.D. - On July 22nd, around 8:55 p.m., a hit-and-run incident occurred at the intersection of 5th Street and New York Street in Rapid City. A red Chevrolet car ran a red light and hit a pickup truck, which then collided with a van.
The driver of the pickup exited his vehicle and tried to stop the suspect car but got minor injuries when the car ran over his foot. The suspect car fled but was later found abandoned. Several individuals were seen walking away from the immediate area. The police and a witness from the initial crash identified the driver as Albert Waters Jr., aged 42. RCPD arrested him after noting signs of alcohol impairment.
Waters Jr. faces multiple charges, including DUI (2nd offense), Hit and Run, and driving with a suspended license. He was taken to the Pennington County Jail.
These incidents are still under investigation and it is important to remember that all accused individuals are presumed to be innocent until proved guilty.