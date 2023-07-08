RAPID CITY, S.D. - There's still time to sign up for the Benson Sports Training Football Academy & Skills Camp taking place July 10, 13, 17 and 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
The camp is open to all 3rd-7th grade athletes and will be held at Sioux Park Stadium.
Benson Sports Training says that the academy and camp, which features all of Rapid City's local coaches, will focus on skill development with position-specific work including at QB, RB, and WR.
Registration for all 4 sessions is $80. To register for the camp, click HERE.