RAPID CITY, S.D.-- The Rapid City Fire Department is taking it to the streets to get their boots filled with cash. Firefighters and medics will be out at intersections for the rest of the week during their annual Fill the Boot campaign. This long-standing tradition is a major fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. For 69 years MDA has teamed up with the International Association of Firefighters to collect donations for the more than quarter-million Americans living with neuromuscular disease.
MDA says the Rapid City Fire Department is its biggest supporter in South Dakota. MDA Director of Firefighter Partnerships Elizabeth Nelson says, "We could not be more proud of them and their support helping with our families for clinic visits, summer camp and then vital research to help find the treatments and cures."
Last year the RCFD collected more than $65,000 in its boots shattering their old record by four grand. Firefighters say none of it would be possible without the generosity of the community. RCFD Local 1040 Coordinator Rachel Hobbs says, "It's such a giving community and it's always the people that you don't expect to donate, that donate, you know, and it's just really cool to see that."
You can help fill the boot at both Walmart locations in Rapid City, the Family Fare on East Saint Patrick Street, the Safeway store on Mountain View Road, and at the intersection of Omaha Street and West Boulevard. You can also donate at any fire station or donate online HERE.