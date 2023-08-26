RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department will receive more than $20 million for personnel in the proposed Rapid City budget.
Much of that will go towards pay and benefits to not only attract new officers but also retain long-term employees who have started to leave police work in recent years.
Chief Don Hedrick, Rapid City Police Department said, “In the 2020 and 2021 timeframe, we had very long-term, tenured employees – 14, 13, 12 years on – deciding to just completely go do something else.”
Hedrick said this is consistent with a nationwide trend. He added negative interactions with the public long hours, and shifting cultural values make it hard to compete with other career fields.
He said, “That really caused us to evaluate and reach out to our employees and figure out what is important to them. You know, things that were important to me 21 years ago when I started, they’re not as important to our newer folks.”
The Rapid City Fire Department will also receive more money for personnel – around $15 million – which will represent the largest part of their budget.
Chief Jason Culberson, Rapid City Fire Department said, “Our budget – no matter what year – the vast majority of the expenditures are on our people. So wages, benefits insurance – that type of stuff.
Culberson said fire departments across the country are also having trouble recruiting and retaining new people as tenured employees retire and leave. He said part of that is the toll responding to traumatic events can have on a person over time.
He added, “We've really focused in on mental health. So we already have our peer support program that works really well for us right now. We’re going to invest heavily in our employees, trying to work with the sheriff’s office and the police department in retaining a mental health professional in order to help our individuals.”
The fire department’s peer-to-peer program was modeled after the police department’s own program and provides a mental health outlet for first responders.