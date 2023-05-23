RAPID CITY, S.D.– National EMS Week is typically celebrated during the fourth week of May, and is meant to celebrate and honor the work of emergency responders and services across the nation. Chief of the Rapid City Fire Department's EMS Section Robert Rendon explains more about the week's importance.
Why celebrate emergency services?
"We all at some point in our lives experience interactions with the emergency medical services through family members that we have or even ourselves," Rendon said. Emergency officials operate 24 hours a day to provide community support in emergencies, and so Rendon says that highlighting their work is important, along with developing a better understanding of the work they do.
What is RCFD doing to celebrate?
Every day of the week, the department is highlighting a different part of the EMS department and the work they do. "It doesn't always include an ambulance with lights and sirens. Sometimes it includes programs like our Mobile Medic program that deals with our unhoused and the population that typically use the emergency services that don't necessarily need an ambulance. That's become a bigger thing that has been created throughout the nation as far as the need for those types of services," Rendon said. "And then as well, we also provide our own education in terms of our lesser paramedic training, something that not a lot of departments throughout the country do. It's become harder and harder to not only recruit, but retain paramedics. So being able to create paramedics in our own system through our own education system I think is huge," he added. "And that's being done through the Rapid City Fire Department's training section, which is also been growing quite a bit, not only on the fire side, but also on the EMS side as well."